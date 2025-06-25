Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. CIBC lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

