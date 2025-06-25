Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 12,291 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,912,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,338,000 after buying an additional 127,757 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,018,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,512,000 after buying an additional 381,437 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $144,799,000. Amundi grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,873,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,314,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

