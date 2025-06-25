Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 27,810 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

JIRE opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

