Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 6,431 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth about $258,928,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after purchasing an additional 618,956 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,999,000 after purchasing an additional 438,012 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth about $72,339,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 642.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.80.

PKG opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.13.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

