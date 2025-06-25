Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.80 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

