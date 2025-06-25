Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $522.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $556.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

