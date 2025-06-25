Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $262.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. Equifax has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

