Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FLWS Q1 Earnings

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Monday, June 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. Wall Street Zen cut 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Noble Financial cut 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800 FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,591,985.86. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Feldman sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $32,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,664. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 765,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,701. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

