Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of EL opened at $77.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $115.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 798.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after buying an additional 408,975 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

