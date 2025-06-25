Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,313 Shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 258.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Flex LNG Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Flex LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Flex LNG Dividend Announcement

Flex LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is 157.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLNG

Flex LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.