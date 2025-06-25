Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,313 Shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 258.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000.
Flex LNG Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Flex LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.48.
Flex LNG Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is 157.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
Flex LNG Company Profile
FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
