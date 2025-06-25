Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 121.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in AON by 1.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in AON by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $285.35 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.