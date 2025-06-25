Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PKG opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.13. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.