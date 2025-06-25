Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,912,000 after purchasing an additional 619,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,372 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,745,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,435,000 after acquiring an additional 264,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.