Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 85 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

