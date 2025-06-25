ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $106,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $52,852,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,671,000 after purchasing an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $20,419,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

