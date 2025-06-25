Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $467.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

