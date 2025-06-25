F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 138,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

