Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 180,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

