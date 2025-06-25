Financial Survey: Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) & Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Jupiter Fund Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group -1.10% -192.35% -2.91% Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $168.90 million 0.20 -$4.56 million ($0.12) -16.75 Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Jupiter Fund Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jupiter Fund Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Binah Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Fund Management has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Binah Capital Group and Jupiter Fund Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jupiter Fund Management 2 2 0 0 1.50

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

