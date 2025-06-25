FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 348.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

