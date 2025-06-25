FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:FE opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.