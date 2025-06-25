Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

