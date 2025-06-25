Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 6,479 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 195.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,354,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,880. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,110. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

