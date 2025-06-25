Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $430.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.32 and its 200 day moving average is $423.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

