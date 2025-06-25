Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

