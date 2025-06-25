Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,125,000 after acquiring an additional 110,599 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,567,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 860,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,994,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

