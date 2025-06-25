Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

