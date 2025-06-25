Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $388,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,367. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $654,521.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,679.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,963,931 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

