Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,866. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

