Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

