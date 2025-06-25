Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.