Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 721.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.