Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $705.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.31.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

