Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 3,825 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DexCom by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.19.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Truist Financial began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $2,157,034. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

