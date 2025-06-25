Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.6%

OCSL stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Armen Panossian purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $293,748.57. The trade was a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

