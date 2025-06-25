Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.13.

NYSE GEV opened at $511.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.77 and a 200-day moving average of $373.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $512.82.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

