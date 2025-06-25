Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $98.47 and a 52 week high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

