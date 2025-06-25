Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $741.69 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.