Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $768,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FENI stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

