Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

