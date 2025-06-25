Gibson Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

