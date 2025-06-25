Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2025

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILFree Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9%

SIL stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.