Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9%

SIL stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

