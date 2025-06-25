Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 1,608.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

SIL opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

