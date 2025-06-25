GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $490.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $491.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

