Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – June 23rd

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Mercer International, NWTN, and Richardson Electronics are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves producing or enabling low-carbon and renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, bioenergy, or energy-storage technologies. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the broader transition away from fossil fuels toward cleaner, more sustainable power systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 819,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 584,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.13. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 88,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,363. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,924. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 million, a PE ratio of -52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Recommended Stories