GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GXO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

