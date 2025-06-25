Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $662,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $584,139,000 after acquiring an additional 908,271 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,986,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

