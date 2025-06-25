Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,635 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 13,675.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 138,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 68,014 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.