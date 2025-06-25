Head-To-Head Comparison: Montauk Renewables (MNTK) versus Its Competitors

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Montauk Renewables to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montauk Renewables and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $175.74 million $9.73 million 46.40 Montauk Renewables Competitors $5.39 billion $332.42 million 10.66

Montauk Renewables’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables. Montauk Renewables is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Montauk Renewables has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montauk Renewables’ competitors have a beta of -72.72, suggesting that their average share price is 7,372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Montauk Renewables and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 4.13% 2.84% 2.06% Montauk Renewables Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Montauk Renewables and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 3 0 0 2.00 Montauk Renewables Competitors 252 972 1620 52 2.51

Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Montauk Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

