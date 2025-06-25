Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 71.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Hexcel Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.